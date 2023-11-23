Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind has asked for taking stringent actions against street crimes, extortion, drug trafficking and illegal weapons, stressing the crucial need for collaboration with the business community in combating these issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind has asked for taking stringent actions against street crimes, extortion, drug trafficking and illegal weapons, stressing the crucial need for collaboration with the business community in combating these issues.

During a visit to the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) on Thursday, the AIG highlighted ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the city. He noted multiple arrests of significant crime suspects and the utilization of all available resources toward this end.

Khadim Hussain Rind underscored the progress of the Safe City project, attributing a decrease in crime partly to the departure of foreigners. He also mentioned the bolstering of the Shaheen Force to curb street crime and apprehend offenders.

At the meeting, the OICCI executives warmly received the police chief, discussing their concerns. Rind assured them of prompt attention to security and traffic-related issues, acknowledging their significance.

Expressing appreciation for the Additional IGP's endeavors, the OICCI members pledged full cooperation, which Rind graciously acknowledged and thanked them for.