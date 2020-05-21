UrduPoint.com
Karachi Police Chief Rewards Police Party For Successful Encounter With Robbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Karachi police chief rewards police party for successful encounter with robbers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police- Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday distributed commendation certificates and cash rewards among the personnel of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station for a successfull encounter with robbers during which two alleged robbers were killed and one was arrested in injured condition on Sunday (May 17).

The suspects were trying to escape after robbing a citizen and depriving him of his mobile phone and other valuables on gun point, the patrolling team on two motorbikes chased the robbers and after an exchange of fire, two were killed and one was arrested injured, said a news release.

The team also returned the snatched mobile phone and others to the victim citizen.

Rewarded police party includes Constables Shoaib, Aqib Ali, Ashir and Faisal.

