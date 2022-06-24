Karachi police chief suspends DSP over charges of corruption

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho on Friday suspended a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) over charges of alleged corruption and involvement in illegal activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho on Friday suspended a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) over charges of alleged corruption and involvement in illegal activities.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, Additional IGP Karachi suspended Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pakistan Bazar Jaffar Baloch on a complaint of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West and ordered an immediate inquiry against him.

Deputy IGP East Muqaddas Haider has been appointed as an Inquiry Officer for the inquiry against the suspended DSP.

The inquiry officer will investigate all the allegations against the suspended police officer in 7 days and submit final report to Karachi Police Chief.