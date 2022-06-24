UrduPoint.com

Karachi Police Chief Suspends DSP Over Charges Of Corruption

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Karachi police chief suspends DSP over charges of corruption

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho on Friday suspended a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) over charges of alleged corruption and involvement in illegal activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho on Friday suspended a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) over charges of alleged corruption and involvement in illegal activities.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, Additional IGP Karachi suspended Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pakistan Bazar Jaffar Baloch on a complaint of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West and ordered an immediate inquiry against him.

Deputy IGP East Muqaddas Haider has been appointed as an Inquiry Officer for the inquiry against the suspended DSP.

The inquiry officer will investigate all the allegations against the suspended police officer in 7 days and submit final report to Karachi Police Chief.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Corruption Police All

Recent Stories

Govt to lift ban on already arrived shipments of l ..

Govt to lift ban on already arrived shipments of luxury items, minister assures ..

38 seconds ago
 Acid attack: ATC remands two accused in police cus ..

Acid attack: ATC remands two accused in police custody

40 seconds ago
 Rahat Zahid's poetry collection "Abhi Thehro" laun ..

Rahat Zahid's poetry collection "Abhi Thehro" launched

42 seconds ago
 Pindi Police tightens noose against outlaws in Cha ..

Pindi Police tightens noose against outlaws in Chauntra Operation

43 seconds ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

21 minutes ago
 GSP plus status: EU mission reviews Punjab's steps ..

GSP plus status: EU mission reviews Punjab's steps

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.