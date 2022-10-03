UrduPoint.com

Karachi Police Chief Takes Notice Of Torture On Bus Driver By Policeman

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 09:58 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday took notice media reports regarding torture on a bus driver by a policeman near office of Deputy Commissioner Keamari According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, police personnel were present outside the DC office to control the law and order situation due to a protest.

During the protest, the driver of the said bus started driving his bus. At the same time, police constable Gul Zaman, posted at the police station SITE-A, was hit by a bus due to which he fell down and got injured.

The policeman slapped the bus driver for bringing the bus into the middle of the protest and hitting him.

An inquiry officer has been appointed to probe the matter. Departmental proceedings would be initiated against the constable if found guilty.

