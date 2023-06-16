Karachi Police chief visits different consulates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho on Friday visited the Indonesian, Qatar and Malaysian consulates.

Karachi Police Chief held separate meetings with Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Dr June Kuncoro, Consul General of Qatar in Karachi Mishal M.

A Al-Ansari and Malaysian Consul General in Karachi Herman Hardynata Ahmad at their consulates, according to spokesman for Karachi Police.

During the meetings, Javed Alam Odho discussed the current law and order situation of megalopolis and security measures with the Consul Generals.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Foreign Security Cell accompanied the city police chief in all the meetings.