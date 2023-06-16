UrduPoint.com

Karachi Police Chief Visits Different Consulates

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Karachi Police chief visits different consulates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho on Friday visited the Indonesian, Qatar and Malaysian consulates.

Karachi Police Chief held separate meetings with Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Dr June Kuncoro, Consul General of Qatar in Karachi Mishal M.

A Al-Ansari and Malaysian Consul General in Karachi Herman Hardynata Ahmad at their consulates, according to spokesman for Karachi Police.

During the meetings, Javed Alam Odho discussed the current law and order situation of megalopolis and security measures with the Consul Generals.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Foreign Security Cell accompanied the city police chief in all the meetings.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Law And Order Qatar June All

Recent Stories

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

1 minute ago
 UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

16 minutes ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

16 minutes ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

2 hours ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

2 hours ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.