Karachi police chief visits injured policeman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday visited injured cop Aslam under treatment at a hospital.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, Additional IGP inquired after his health.

The cop was injured in an exchange of firing with street criminals during patrolling in SITE Super Highway area. Karachi Police chief ordered the officers concerned to ensure provision of best treatment facilities to the injured cop.

Earlier, during the encounter an alleged robber was killed while his another accomplice was arrested in injured condition.