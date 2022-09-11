Karachi Police chief visits Mazar-i-Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Sunday visited Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in connection with the death anniversary of Father of the nation.

Flanked by the senior officers of Karachi Range Additional IGP Karachi offered Fateha at the Mazar.

Javed Alam Odho on the occasion said the freedom of this country and nation was undoubtedly owed to the great struggle of Quaid-e-Azam.