Karachi police chief vows to strictly deal with criminal elements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind, Wednesday, vowed to strictly deal with all the criminal elements so that a safe and secure environment could be provided to the business community as well as citizens of the metropolis.

The Karachi police chief speaking at a meeting with traders and industrialists during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said that the police was determined to strictly deal with the situation particularly the rise in extortionist activities and the incidents of kidnapping for ransom.

He added that a committee has already been established to aggressively deal with all such issues and its positive results would be visible soon, said a statement issued here.

“A total of 438 encounters took place and 1963 criminals had been arrested since I assumed charge as Additional IG”, he said.

An individual involved in street crimes could be jailed for a period of seven years but unfortunately, there were cases wherein only three individuals have been sentenced for one year only while around 40 to 45 such criminals were jailed for three months and even less than that, he said and vowed “ we are determined to maintain peace in Karachi despite challenges.

On the traffic issues, he said that it was mostly due to a lot of excavation done in various localities for development projects which upon completion would provide some relief to commuters.

Referring to his discussions with the traffic engineering department, he informed that out of 93 traffic signals in various areas of the city, only 30 were operational which was also a major reason for traffic jams.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala expressed concerns about the overall situation of law and order and urged that law and order be improved at any cost to provide relief to citizens.

Vice Chairman BMG Jawed Bilwani and President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh stressed law enforcement agencies to thwart all criminal activities to restore peace in Karachi.

Iftikhar Ahmed also requested the Additional IG for setting up a police picket at New Sabzi Mandi where the criminal activities were widely being reported particularly at late night when the export consignments of fruits and vegetables were being packed.

Senior Vice President KCCI Altaf A. Ghaffar, Vice President Tanveer Barry, Chairman Law and Order Subcommittee Yousuf Yaqoob, Former President Shamim Ahmed Firpo and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present on the occasion.