Karachi Police Dispose Of Illegal Fancy Number Plates, Pressure Horns, And Hooters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Additional IGP Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, oversaw the disposal of a large cache of illegal vehicle accessories, including 22,925 fancy number plates, during a ceremony held at the DIGP - Traffic office.
The event marked a crackdown on unauthorized vehicle modifications, including 2,208 green number plates, 1,139 pressure horns, and 278 hooters, along with revolving lights, all of which were seized in recent operations.
Speaking at the event, the police chief highlighted the formation of the Karachi Road Accident Analysis Team (KRAAT), a specialized unit tasked with daily monitoring of road accidents, collecting evidence, and identifying causes to help curb the rising number of traffic incidents.
The strategy is being developed with the support of an advisory panel and other relevant agencies, aiming to reduce traffic accidents across the city.
The ceremony concluded with the symbolic destruction of the seized items, representing the police's ongoing efforts to improve road safety and enforce traffic laws.
Recent Stories
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack
Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility
Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government
UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024
Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC
DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man shot dead in Paroa Tehsil5 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police dispose of illegal fancy number plates, pressure horns, and hooters5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack5 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews security arrangements for Ramzan, commends police dedication15 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi condemns Jaffer Express attack, calls for unity, action against terrorism25 minutes ago
-
People urged to avoid cholesterol rich food at Iftar25 minutes ago
-
Traffic police launch crackdown on beggars25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooperation34 minutes ago
-
SSP assures immediate resolution of officials' concerns35 minutes ago
-
Policeman acknowledged with cash prize35 minutes ago
-
Safe City project inspected35 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab 16 in crackdown on illegal arms, drug trade45 minutes ago