Karachi Police Dispose Of Illegal Fancy Number Plates, Pressure Horns, And Hooters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Additional IGP Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, oversaw the disposal of a large cache of illegal vehicle accessories, including 22,925 fancy number plates, during a ceremony held at the DIGP - Traffic office.

The event marked a crackdown on unauthorized vehicle modifications, including 2,208 green number plates, 1,139 pressure horns, and 278 hooters, along with revolving lights, all of which were seized in recent operations.

Speaking at the event, the police chief highlighted the formation of the Karachi Road Accident Analysis Team (KRAAT), a specialized unit tasked with daily monitoring of road accidents, collecting evidence, and identifying causes to help curb the rising number of traffic incidents.

The strategy is being developed with the support of an advisory panel and other relevant agencies, aiming to reduce traffic accidents across the city.

The ceremony concluded with the symbolic destruction of the seized items, representing the police's ongoing efforts to improve road safety and enforce traffic laws.

