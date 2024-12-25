Open Menu

Karachi Police Enforce Extensive Security Measures For Christmas Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Karachi Police have implemented strict security measures across the city for Christmas Day. According to a police spokesperson, 3,594 officers and personnel are stationed at 699 churches to ensure public safety during the celebrations.

In district East, 1,628 officers are deployed at 469 churches, while district West has 797 officers securing 121 churches. In district South, 1,169 policemen are assigned to 109 churches as part of the comprehensive security plan.

