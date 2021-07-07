UrduPoint.com
Karachi Police Establishes Urban Flooding Rescue Unit

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Karachi Police establishes urban flooding rescue unit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Security & Emergency Services Division of Sindh Police, under the supervision of DIGP Security Maqsood Ahmed has constituted an 'Urban Flooding Rescue Unit' to overcome any emergency or flooded situation.

The decsion has been taken, keeping in view, the prediction of Meteorological Department about more rainfalls than usual in Karachi in forthcoming monsoon season, said a news release on Wednesday.

Urban Flooding Rescue Unit was recently inaugurated by Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas.

The unit comprises Special Security Unit commandos equipped with the latest rescue gadgets and small boats which will stay alert round-the-clock to respond to any situation during heavy rainfalls.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed on the occasion said commandos of Urban Flooding Rescue Unit have passed out from a lifeguard training given by the professionals.

A practical demonstration of rescuing people strangled in water was also exhibited by the unit.

