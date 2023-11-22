Open Menu

Karachi Police Get One-day Physical Remand Of DSP Umair Tariq Bajari In Dacoity Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 22, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Karachi police get one-day physical remand of DSP Umair Tariq Bajari in dacoity case

The FIR says Shakir Khan, engaged in wholesale business in Orangi Town, reported a raid by about 20 uniformed and plainclothes cops at his residence on November 19. The police, after holding the family members hostage, took away Rs20 million, 70 to 80 tola gold, laptops, and mobile phones.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2023) The City Court in Karachi on Wednesday handed over to police the custody of under-training Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umair Tariq Bajari on a one-day physical remand for his alleged role in the Orangi Town dacoity case.

Karachi’s judicial magistrate passed the order after the police officials produced the suspects before it and sought the physical remand.

During the hearing, the investigation officer requested the physical remand of the police officer implicated in the robbery.

The court, after considering arguments from both sides, granted a one-day physical remand and instructed the investigation officer to present a progress report at the next hearing.

Earlier today, DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, Khurram, and Farman, along with 20 others, were booked in the Orangi Town heist case on charges of dacoity and kidnapping based on a complaint from the affected businessman, Shakir Khan.

According to the FIR, Khan, engaged in wholesale business in Orangi Town, reported a raid by about 20 uniformed and plainclothes cops at his residence on November 19. The police, after holding the family members hostage, took away Rs20 million, 70 to 80 tola gold, laptops, and mobile phones.

The FIR detailed that after taking Khan and his brother Aamir hostage along with the valuables, the police left them near Baloch Pull and fled.

In his complaint, Khan mentioned that SHO Defence police station later returned Rs10.3 million, 50 tola gold, and 12 mobile phones. He has urged higher authorities to take strict action against DSP Bajari and other staff involved.

