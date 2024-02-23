Open Menu

Karachi Police Hosts Meeting To Discuss Progress On Safe City Project

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Under the supervision of Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind, a significant meeting was convened at the Karachi Police Office to deliberate on the advancements of Phase-I of the Safe City Project

Chaired by Khadim Hussain Rind, the meeting saw the presence of several key figures including DIGP - Asif Aijaz Sheikh, DIGP - Admin Karachi Range Imran Yaqub, SSP Ali Raza, Director IT Tabassum Abbasi, CPLC Chief Muhammad Zubair Habib, Brigadier Gul Hassan representing NRTC, Brigadier Shahid Mansoor, and other stakeholders actively participating in the discussions.

The agenda of the meeting primarily focused on the procurement aspects associated with Phase-I of the Safe City Project.

Participants were apprised that Phase-I entails the installation of 23 smart vehicles and 1300 facial recognition cameras. Additionally, efforts will be directed towards the completion of the Control Room building, a pivotal component of the Safe City Project infrastructure.

The scope of Phase-I also encompasses the comprehensive development of the Red Zone, Shahrah-e-Faisal, and Airport Corridor, aimed at bolstering surveillance capabilities to monitor criminal activities effectively.

The Safe City Project's Phase-I aims to integrate data on inmates during their transfer to incarceration within 2.5 years with an estimated cost of 6.6 billion rupees.

