Open Menu

Karachi Police Implement Strict Security Measures For Cattle Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Karachi Police implement strict security measures for cattle markets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Karachi Police, under the directives of Additional Inspector General of Police Imran Yaqoob Minhas, have implemented stringent security protocols to safeguard cattle traders and citizens visiting the city's cattle markets.

Following the orders of the Karachi Police Chief, officers have been deployed at the entrances and exits of these markets. Additionally, mobile patrols are being conducted in the surrounding areas to enhance security.

"The safety of our citizens and traders is our top priority," said the Additional IGP - Karachi.

He said "We are taking all necessary steps to ensure their protection."

These measures are part of a broader effort to maintain public safety and order during the Eid-ul-Azha activities.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Mobile Market All Top

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

1 hour ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

2 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

2 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan