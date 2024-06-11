Karachi Police implement strict security measures for cattle markets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Karachi Police, under the directives of Additional Inspector General of Police Imran Yaqoob Minhas, have implemented stringent security protocols to safeguard cattle traders and citizens visiting the city's cattle markets.

Following the orders of the Karachi Police Chief, officers have been deployed at the entrances and exits of these markets. Additionally, mobile patrols are being conducted in the surrounding areas to enhance security.

"The safety of our citizens and traders is our top priority," said the Additional IGP - Karachi.

He said "We are taking all necessary steps to ensure their protection."

These measures are part of a broader effort to maintain public safety and order during the Eid-ul-Azha activities.