Karachi Police Issue Strict Orders To Maintain Law And Order On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho has directed all zonal DIGPs to ensure strict security measures across the city during “Maarka-e-Haq” Independence Day celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho has directed all zonal DIGPs to ensure strict security measures across the city during “Maarka-e-Haq” Independence Day celebrations.

He ordered the immediate arrest and registration of cases against those involved in aerial firing, along with strict legal action against individuals engaged in one-wheeling, street racing, and other dangerous driving.

Police have also been instructed to take swift action against disorderly conduct or inappropriate behavior at recreational spots and public gatherings.

Law enforcement will maintain close surveillance on any activities by terrorists or miscreants.

Patrolling and checkpoints at sensitive locations, public gatherings, and key installations will be further intensified.

The Additional IGP urged citizens to celebrate Independence Day with joy, respect for the law, and national unity, and to report any suspicious activity or incidents of aerial firing to Police Helpline 15 or the nearest police station.

