Karachi Police mark Youm-e-Tashakkur, honor armed forces’ victory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A solemn ceremony was held at the Karachi Police Office on Friday to commemorate Youm-e-Tashakkur, paying tribute to the historic victory of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in Operation Bunyan al Marsoos, and the sacrifices of national martyrs.

The event began with a ceremonial flag salute by a disciplined police contingent.

Senior officers including DIGP - Admin Karachi, DIGP - Investigation, Additional DIGP - Legal, Additional DIGP Establishment, and other officials participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, police officials expressed deep solidarity with the Armed Forces and said the sacrifices of the martyrs are a treasured national legacy that has brought lasting peace to the country.

Karachi Police reaffirmed their full support for the military and termed the victory a collective triumph for the entire nation.