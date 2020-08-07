UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Police 'mistakenly' Kills Citizen

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:34 PM

Karachi police 'mistakenly' kills citizen

A citizen was shot dead and other sustained injuries on Friday when the Karachi Police personnel mistakenly opened fire by assuming them as robbers here on I I Chundrigar Road, private news channels reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A citizen was shot dead and other sustained injuries on Friday when the Karachi Police personnel mistakenly opened fire by assuming them as robbers here on I I Chundrigar Road, private news channels reported.

The victims were reportedly friends, who were standing along road side, when the police party of Meethadar opened fire on them, who were injured. The police said they men were robbers, while eyewitnesses claimed otherwise. The police party after shifting the injured to a hospital, fled away.

Later, one injured identified as Aslam scummed to his bullet injuries and while Waqar was under treatment.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Dead Fire Chief Minister Police Road Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

2 hours ago

Diamer Bhasha Dam to usher in new era of prosperit ..

1 minute ago

Saifullah Nyazee lauds Punjab's measures against C ..

2 minutes ago

Hungary Sends Technical Experts to Mitigate Conseq ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tsepkalo Arri ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.