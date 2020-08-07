Karachi police 'mistakenly' kills citizen

A citizen was shot dead and other sustained injuries on Friday when the Karachi Police personnel mistakenly opened fire by assuming them as robbers here on I I Chundrigar Road, private news channels reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A citizen was shot dead and other sustained injuries on Friday when the Karachi Police personnel mistakenly opened fire by assuming them as robbers here on I I Chundrigar Road, private news channels reported.

The victims were reportedly friends, who were standing along road side, when the police party of Meethadar opened fire on them, who were injured. The police said they men were robbers, while eyewitnesses claimed otherwise. The police party after shifting the injured to a hospital, fled away.

Later, one injured identified as Aslam scummed to his bullet injuries and while Waqar was under treatment.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.