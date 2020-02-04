Karachi Police recovers kidnapped person

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :SSP Shikarpur, Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said the Police recovered a kidnapped person Sain Bakhsh Choliyan, and later handed him over to his family.

Addressing a press conference at his office, the SSP said that they received information regarding kidnappers, who were trying to change the location of the abducted person, so the entire area was cordoned off.

When the kidnappers saw the police and found no way to move the abducted person, they left him alone and managed to escape in the darkness.

Choliyani was abducted a week ago. SSP said the police was committed to eliminate crimes from grass-root level and warned that nobody could be allowed to take law into his hand.