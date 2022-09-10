Karachi police to start crackdowns against street criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Karachi police force has decided to launch crackdowns against the street criminals in the metropolis.

The decision was taken in an important meeting of senior police officers chaired by Additional Inspector General (AIG) Javed Alam Odho.

The Karachi police chief issued instructions to all zonal deputy inspector generals (DIGs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to expedite actions to curb street crimes.

AIG Karachi Odho said that maximum steps will be taken to protect citizens from street criminals and operations against the culprits will be expedited.

Moreover, the Karachi police force will also form special vigilance teams at the district level to overcome criminal activities.