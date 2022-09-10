UrduPoint.com

Karachi Police To Start Crackdowns Against Street Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Karachi police to start crackdowns against street criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Karachi police force has decided to launch crackdowns against the street criminals in the metropolis.

The decision was taken in an important meeting of senior police officers chaired by Additional Inspector General (AIG) Javed Alam Odho.

The Karachi police chief issued instructions to all zonal deputy inspector generals (DIGs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to expedite actions to curb street crimes.

AIG Karachi Odho said that maximum steps will be taken to protect citizens from street criminals and operations against the culprits will be expedited.

Moreover, the Karachi police force will also form special vigilance teams at the district level to overcome criminal activities.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

2 hours ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

2 hours ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

2 hours ago
 Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Con ..

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Offici ..

2 hours ago
 US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to ..

US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to Anti-Satellite Missile Tests ..

2 hours ago
 US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above M ..

US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above Marginal Production Cost - Trea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.