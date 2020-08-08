Karachi Police utilizing all available resources to assist citizens

Karachi Police was utilizing all available resources to help the citizens trapped in stagnant rainwater

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Karachi Police was utilizing all available resources to help the citizens trapped in stagnant rainwater.

Police officers and personnel have always played their role in protecting the lives and property of the citizens in every difficult situation including natural calamities, said news release on Saturday.

The Karachi Police was working diligently to provide relief to the distressed citizens due to accumulation of rain water in different parts of the city after heavy rains.

In particular, the traffic police is providing safe assistance to the stranded citizens and helping them to reach their destinations.

The District Police and Traffic Police were engaged in performing their duties using all available resources to assist the citizens of Karachi.