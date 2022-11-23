Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of killing Cop

(@Abdulla99267510)

Khurram Nisar who allegedly killed police cop in Karachi used his Swedish passport to fly abroad to escape arrest on Tuesday morning.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2022) Karachi police on Wednesday decided to contact the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to arrest a Pakistani-Swedish citizen allegedly involved in killing of a cop in the port city.

The development took place after Khurram Nisar, the suspect who shot policeman Abdul Rehman dead in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V area late Monday night fled to Sweden on Tuesday morning.

, DIG South Irfan Baloch confirmed the development by saying that they initiated a legal process to arrest the suspect, who reportedly holds Swedish nationality.

He said "We have written to the director general of passports for seizing his passport and we have also asked the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) to contact Interpol,".

Nisar who is the son of a former bureaucrat took an international airline flight via Istanbul, which will land in Sweden.

The suspect used his Swedish passport to run away from Pakistan, police sources shared.