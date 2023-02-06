ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A judicial magistrate court here on Monday adjourned the hearing of a bail petition of Awami Muslim League's head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in a case pertaining to leveling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir also accepted the Murree Police's request to investigate Sheikh Rasheed, while rejecting the plea of Karachi Police for transit remand of the accused in another case.

The prosecutor informed the court that the case record could not be produced today as the investigation officer was to attend proceedings in the high court. He prayed the court to adjourn the case for a couple of days as he also needed time for preparation.

The court, however, adjourned the case till Tuesday.

Sheikh Rasheed's lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq requested the court to allow the legal team to meet his client in jail.

The family of the accused also wanted to meet him, he said.

Earlier during the course of proceedings, the Karachi Police's investigation officer requested the court for the transit remand of the accused. The court asked the police to investigate Sheikh Rasheed in jail, noting that the Karachi Police had not completed formalities.

After a break, the court was told that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the first information reports (FIRs), which were registered in Balochistan and Karachi.

The court reserved the judgment and announced it later after the submission of the IHC's written order rejecting the Karachi Police's request for the transit remand. It, however, instructed the Murree Police to investigate the accused in jail.

The court also instructed Sheikh Rasheed's lawyers to approach the Adiala Jail administration for a meeting with the accused.