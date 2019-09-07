Karachi Port Trust operation team salvages boat, saves lives of 12 fishermen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :A vigilant and prompt response of Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) operations team, led by Harbour Master Captain Altaf, saved lives of 12 fishermen inside Karachi Port Channel.

According to details shared by KPT officials, the boat carrying the fishermen capsized after getting collided with a vessel (a container) making entry in the port through designated KPT channel.

It was mentioned that due to restricted space of the port channel, entry of fishing boats at the time of arrivals and departures of ships/vessels are prohibited, as per port rules, to avoid such collisions.

Illegal presence of the boat was cited to had resulted in collision and this was in a scenario when most of its crew lacked training - with little understanding about proper sea rules.

Owners of fishing boats were said to be found violating rules to save their time and fuel.

However, an investigation has been order by Chairman KPT Rear Admiral (R) Jamil Akhter HI(M) T.Bt. to find the reasons and causes of the particular incident.