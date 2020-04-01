Karachi Port Trust starts chlorinated water spray in Karachi

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) here on Tuesday started with Chlorine Water spray in areas located in the vicinity of port area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) here on Tuesday started with Chlorine Water spray in areas located in the vicinity of port area.

The initiative was taken in compliance to the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Zaidi.

It was a pleasant surprise for the people in old city area as Kaemari, Old Haji Camp, Ranchore Line, Hijrat Colony, Sultanabad and Jubilee Market to witness KPT fire engines engaged in sprinkling chlorinated water for their safety against COVID, the viral infection playing havoc with the lives of people in different countries.

PM Imran Khan in his clear instructions had asked KPT Chairman to also take on board the public representatives of Karachi so that exercise may be made meaningful.

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail in this context had asked MNAs and MPAs of the concerned localities to streamline the campaign and provide needed assistance to the KPT authorities.

The exercise is planned to be conducted on daily basis in different parts of the metropolis.