Karachi Port Trust To Celebrate Independence Day With National Zeal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:25 PM

Karachi Port Trust to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) would celebrate the 72nd Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm at the KPT Head Office here.

The celebrations would commence with sounding of sirens at 8:58 hours for 2 minutes to end at 9am, said a statement on Friday.

The sirens would be followed by National Flag Hoisting by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and KPT Chairman Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar, HI (M), T.BT.

Chief guest, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi would also review guard of honour from parade battalions formations on the occasion which would be attended by KPT officials and workers. It wouldl be followed by distribution of prizes to best officer and workers.

The students of KPT schools securing high grades in SSC examination 2018-19 would be awarded prizes on the occasion.

The school children would sing national songs to conclude the Independence Day celebrations.

