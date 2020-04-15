Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Rear Admiral Jameel Akhtar on Wednesday said that disinfectant spraying campaign by the KPT would continue till the elimination of coronavirus

He said he is thankful to the masses for their cooperation and appreciation to the KPT.

The KPT Spokesman said that the KPT is ensuring spraying in different areas of the megalopolis on daily basis.

He said the campaign was launched on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

KPT is utilizing its fire tender vehicles for spraying, he concluded