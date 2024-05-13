- Home
Karachi Press Club Delegation Meets IGP, Advocates For Police-journalist Collaboration
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 11:22 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, engaged with a nine-member delegation from the Karachi Press Club (KPC), headed by President Saeed Sarbazi, at the Central Police Office in Karachi on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, engaged with a nine-member delegation from the Karachi Press Club (KPC), headed by President Saeed Sarbazi, at the Central Police Office in Karachi on Monday.
The delegation comprised KPC General Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, Vice President Rasheed Memon, Joint Secretary Muhammad Munsif, and other governing body members.
During the meeting, the delegation proposed the formation of a Police and Journalist Liaison Committee to address journalists' issues, emphasizing that it would enhance mutual relations and provide a platform for problem-solving. They urged for enhanced security measures for Block 2 and Block 12 of the Journalist Colony in Hawks Bay, to be overseen by respective police stations.
Additionally, the delegation was briefed on police progress regarding the apprehension of journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar's assailants.
IGP Memon instructed officers concerned to ensure comprehensive security measures for the journalist colony and initiated plans for the liaison committee, which would involve identifying competent police officers to collaborate with
KPC officials.
He stressed the importance of addressing journalists' challenges and fostering robust police-media relations. Highlighting the role of journalists in combating fake news, he underscored the need for accurate reporting to maintain societal order.
Encouraging the delegation to communicate the police's effective crime-fighting efforts to the public, he emphasized the force's commitment to preserving peace and order.
