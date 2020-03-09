UrduPoint.com
Karachi Press Club Honors Its Women Members

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:11 PM

Karachi Press Club Honors its Women Members

Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Monday arranged a special session for its 154 plus women members to recognize their services in the field of journalism

Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Monday arranged a special session for its 154 plus women members to recognize their services in the field of journalism.

The event, that also coincided with ongoing World Women's Day Celebrations for 2020, comprised conferment of "Lifetime Achievement Award" on some of the most senior most journalists of the country including Zubaida Mustafa, Sheen Farrukh, Razia Fareed, Humaira Ather and Safoora Khairi.

Awards were also presented to Khurshid Hyder, Rafia Haider, Shirin Jami, Ghazala Fasih, Razia Sultan, Shazia Hasan, Soofia Yazdani, Kiran Naz, Faryal Arif and some of the other notable Names who had managed to carve a niche for themselves in the field through sheer hard work and dedication.

The Guests of Honor MPA Sharmila Farooqui and MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi paying tributes to the women journalists said they were reflection of a society where enlightened men members of their respective families and the society itself did play a role in their accomplishment.

KPC President, Imtiaz Faran and General Secretary Arman Sabir also spoke on the occasion and announced to have similar sessions on regular basis.

