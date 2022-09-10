(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The employees of a private firm have faked a robbery to seize Rs150,000 cash from a vehicle in Karachi's Quaidabad area.

The employees of a private company staged a fake robbery incident in Karachi to seize Rs150,000 cash from a vehicle. The arrested suspect confessed to staging a fake robbery for looting the cash during interrogation by police.

It was learnt that some people surrounded the vehicle for the fake robbery and snatched the cash.

The suspect told the police investigators that he informed his friend about Rs150,000 cash in a vehicle, later, his friend sent some fake dacoits with weapons.

He admitted that he paid Rs30,000 to the armed men and hid the remaining 120,000 cash.

Police said that the officials recovered Rs120,000 cash from the secret sections of a vehicle. The citizen had also informed the police regarding the fake robbery.

The arrested suspect was employed as a salesman at a private company, whereas, the second suspect was also a salesperson at the same firm who staged the fake robbery.