Karachi produced most famous athletes: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the example of the best and most famous athletes that Karachi has produced is hardly found anywhere in Pakistan.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of Karachi Games 2023 at the KMC Sports Complex here on Friday.

He said that as the Governor, he declares that the doors of the Governor's House are now open for all talented youth of Karachi. It is hoped that superstars will emerge from the Karachi Games.

He congratulated the Administrator Karachi and his entire team for organizing the Karachi Games 2023. These sports should not only be held for ten days but for the whole year and every year Karachi Games should be held.

Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman, Municipal Commissioner Shujaat Hussain, consul generals, diplomats, prominent players who have made Pakistan famous in various sports, departmental heads of KMC and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Governor Sindh said that Karachi will play and will definitely play, during the matches of Pakistan Super League, he said to Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman that we will organize 42 games in Karachi. "I thank all organizations for sponsoring the Karachi Games", he said.

The Administrator Karachi thanked the Governor of Sindh for supporting the sports in the city.

Earlier, the Governor of Sindh administered the oath to the Karachi Games players and announced the formal opening of the Games.

All the teams participating in the Karachi Games presented salutes while passing in front of the chief guest.

The torch of the Karachi Games was carried by various famous players including Olympian Hanif Khan, cricketer Sadiq Muhammad, Shoaib Muhammad, Tauseef Ahmed, former snooker champion Muhammad Yusuf, athlete Naseem Hameed, Ali Salman, Hashim Hadi, hockey star Islahuddin, finally it reached the hands of squash legend Jahangir Khan who then lighted the fireplace for games.