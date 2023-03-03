UrduPoint.com

Karachi Produced Most Famous Athletes: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Karachi produced most famous athletes: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the example of the best and most famous athletes that Karachi has produced is hardly found anywhere in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the example of the best and most famous athletes that Karachi has produced is hardly found anywhere in Pakistan.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of Karachi Games 2023 at the KMC Sports Complex here on Friday.

He said that as the Governor, he declares that the doors of the Governor's House are now open for all talented youth of Karachi. It is hoped that superstars will emerge from the Karachi Games.

He congratulated the Administrator Karachi and his entire team for organizing the Karachi Games 2023. These sports should not only be held for ten days but for the whole year and every year Karachi Games should be held.

Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman, Municipal Commissioner Shujaat Hussain, consul generals, diplomats, prominent players who have made Pakistan famous in various sports, departmental heads of KMC and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Governor Sindh said that Karachi will play and will definitely play, during the matches of Pakistan Super League, he said to Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman that we will organize 42 games in Karachi. "I thank all organizations for sponsoring the Karachi Games", he said.

The Administrator Karachi thanked the Governor of Sindh for supporting the sports in the city.

Earlier, the Governor of Sindh administered the oath to the Karachi Games players and announced the formal opening of the Games.

All the teams participating in the Karachi Games presented salutes while passing in front of the chief guest.

The torch of the Karachi Games was carried by various famous players including Olympian Hanif Khan, cricketer Sadiq Muhammad, Shoaib Muhammad, Tauseef Ahmed, former snooker champion Muhammad Yusuf, athlete Naseem Hameed, Ali Salman, Hashim Hadi, hockey star Islahuddin, finally it reached the hands of squash legend Jahangir Khan who then lighted the fireplace for games.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Hockey Squash Governor Sports Snooker Fireplace Pakistan Super League All From Best

Recent Stories

Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rahji takes T1 of Abu Dhab ..

Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rahji takes T1 of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

12 minutes ago
 E&amp; enterprise partners with Microsoft to help ..

E&amp; enterprise partners with Microsoft to help businesses in their sustainabi ..

12 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Sayegh receives Chief of the Presidential ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh receives Chief of the Presidential Court of Mongolia

12 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses sorrow on death of ..

26 minutes ago
 52,481 cases pending in Supreme Court of Pakistan

52,481 cases pending in Supreme Court of Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Kerry Says Will Go to Brazil in Next Months, Wants ..

Kerry Says Will Go to Brazil in Next Months, Wants to Go to Amazon

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.