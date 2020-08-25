Karachi rain breaks 36-year record, confirms Met Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Met Office has confirmed that the 36-year record of monsoon downpour was broken after the most amount of rainfall in Karachi's PAF Faisal Base recorded up to 345 millimetres, a private news channel reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Met Office has confirmed that the 36-year record of monsoon downpour was broken after the most amount of rainfall in Karachi's PAF Faisal Base recorded up to 345 millimetres, a private news channel reported on Tuesday.

The 36-year record was broken after a record 345 mm downpour in Karachi's PAF Faisal Base which was previously recorded up to 298.4 in 1984. Moreover, the most amount of rainfall up to 272 mm hit the Masroor Base in 2007, whereas, the August 2020's downpour was recorded up to 228.5 mm so far and it is still accumulating.

In 1979, 262.5 mm rain had been recorded in MOS Old Airport while the recent downpour was 168.9 in the same area.