UrduPoint.com

Karachi Ranked As One Of The Worst Cities In The World To Live In By ‘The Economist’

Sameer Tahir Published June 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Karachi ranked as one of the worst cities in the world to live in by ‘The Economist’

The City of Lights was ranked at 168th out of 173 cities.

According to a list published by ‘The Economist’, Karachi is one of the worst places in the world to live in.

The intelligence division of The Economist has published its yearly assessment on the world's most and least habitable cities.

The list has been divided into categories depending on the infrastructure, stability, culture, environment, and health care systems.

The city of Karachi in Pakistan was listed as having the 168th worst quality of life out of 173 cities, according to the magazine. Only Algiers, Tripoli, Lagos, and Damascus were ranked below Karachi on the list.

Karachi's healthcare score was only able to achieve 33.3 points, while its culture and environment scores were 35.

2. The Seaside city had a score of 66.7 for education and a score of 51.8 for infrastructure.

After a two-year hiatus, Vienna, the capital of Austria, once again topped the list. It seized the top spot from Auckland, New Zealand, which dropped to 34th because to stringent regulations during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, came in second on the list, ahead of Calgary, Canada, and Zurich, Switzerland.

Toronto was ranked eight, while Vancouver, Canada, was ranked fourth. Sixth position went to the Swiss city of Geneva, seventh to Frankfurt in Germany, and ninth to Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Osaka in Japan and Melbourne in Australia tied for tenth place.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Australia Education Canada Damascus Germany Algiers Melbourne Vienna Calgary Vancouver Frankfurt Tripoli Osaka Amsterdam Auckland Lagos Geneva Austria Japan Switzerland Netherlands Denmark From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Careem partners with TCF, Chughtai Labs to provide ..

Careem partners with TCF, Chughtai Labs to provide health and education benefits ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt to levy super tax on affluent class to reduce ..

Govt to levy super tax on affluent class to reduce budget deficit: Miftah

25 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja wants to improve relations with PM Sheh ..

Ramiz Raja wants to improve relations with PM Shehbaz Sharif

40 minutes ago
 Redefining Photography with vivo X80 – Director ..

Redefining Photography with vivo X80 – Director Hamza Lari’s New Short Film ..

1 hour ago
 Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to be ..

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to become the first Pakistani women ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Ma ..

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.