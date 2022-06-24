Karachi ranked as one of the worst cities in the world to live in by ‘The Economist’

The City of Lights was ranked at 168th out of 173 cities.

According to a list published by ‘The Economist’, Karachi is one of the worst places in the world to live in.

The intelligence division of The Economist has published its yearly assessment on the world's most and least habitable cities.

The list has been divided into categories depending on the infrastructure, stability, culture, environment, and health care systems.

The city of Karachi in Pakistan was listed as having the 168th worst quality of life out of 173 cities, according to the magazine. Only Algiers, Tripoli, Lagos, and Damascus were ranked below Karachi on the list.

Karachi's healthcare score was only able to achieve 33.3 points, while its culture and environment scores were 35.

2. The Seaside city had a score of 66.7 for education and a score of 51.8 for infrastructure.

After a two-year hiatus, Vienna, the capital of Austria, once again topped the list. It seized the top spot from Auckland, New Zealand, which dropped to 34th because to stringent regulations during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, came in second on the list, ahead of Calgary, Canada, and Zurich, Switzerland.

Toronto was ranked eight, while Vancouver, Canada, was ranked fourth. Sixth position went to the Swiss city of Geneva, seventh to Frankfurt in Germany, and ninth to Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Osaka in Japan and Melbourne in Australia tied for tenth place.