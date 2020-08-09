Karachi received light to moderate rain on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The Metropolis on Sunday experienced cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain in different areas.

The rain was recorded in Ibrahim Haidery, Old City areas, Surjani town, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Nazimabad, Malir, Liaqatabad, Baldia, Orangi and Korangi areas.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department on Sunday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of light rain or drizzle in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 32 to 34 and 26 to 28, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Rain-thunderstorm are likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad, Thatta and Mirpurkhas divisions and in Sanghar district, whereas, light rain/drizzle is expected in Karachi and Thatta divisions while hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province in the next 24 hours.

The Met Office recorded moderate to rather heavy rainfall at number of places in Karachi division, whereas, light to heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Larkana, Thatta, Hyderabad divisions.

According to the Met Office, recorded 35.0mm rain at PAF Masroor Base, 36.0mm Gulshan-e- Hadeed, 25.0mm Saddar, 17.4mm Kemari, 34.0mm PAF Faisal Base, 15.0mm Nazimabad, 23.4mm Airport old area, 27.3mm Landhi, 19.8mm Gulistan-e-Johar, 46.9mm Surjani, 19.8 at Jinnah Internatioal Airport, 43.6mm Saadi Town and 33.6mm at North Karachi, during the last 24 hours.