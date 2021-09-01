UrduPoint.com

Karachi Received Spell Of Moderate-to-heavy Rain

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:10 PM

Karachi received spell of moderate-to-heavy rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The reports of power outage were received after a spell of moderate-to-heavy rainfall in different areas of the metropolis on Wednesday.

The power supply was reportedly suspended in the areas include Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Patel Para, Lines Area, Jamshed Raod, Clifton, Defense, F.B.Area, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, PECHS, Liaquatabad C-1 Area and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The sources in K-Electric said that technical fault was the cause behind the disruption to power supply.

The metropolis experienced hot and humid weather during first half of Wednesday, later it was cloudy.

The spell also temporarily disturbed the traffic flow, especially in the old city areas.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 28 and 37 to 39 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm or rain with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions and Sanghar District on Thursday. However, Light rain or drizzle is also expected in Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad and Larkana divisions during the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm/rain with few moderate to isolated rather heavy falls occurred in southern districts of Sindh on Wednesday.

Chief amount of rainfall are recorded in Badin 37 mm, Diplo 31 mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed Karachi 11 mm, Kaloi 10 mm, Dhaheli 9 mm, Hyderabad City 8.5mm, Nagarparkar 7mm, Tandojam & IslamKot 4 mm each, Thatta 2 mm, Bholari 1 mm.

The weather remained hot and dry else where in the in the province during the past 24 hours.

