Karachi receives moderate-to-heavy rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Metropolis received moderate to heavy rain in different areas which turned the weather pleasant on Friday.

The moderate to heavy rain was experienced in Pakistan Chowk, Burns Road, Kharadar, Saddar, Lyari, Jamshed road, Liaquatabad, Clifton and other areas.

It was the last official working day "Friday" for most of the public sector departments,markets and commercial centers which were opened and people were planning to leave for homes when heavy showers started.

The streets were inundated with rain water making public and vehicular mobility difficult and ultimately caused the traffic jam.

Many areas faced problem due to power outages after few minutes of moderate to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy & humid weather with chances of dust/thunderstorm-rain in Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 and 28 to 30 degrees centigrades, respectively, with maximum 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Rain or thunderstorm is likely to occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana divisions, while duststorm/light rain is also expected in Karachi division. However hot/very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the Sindh province over the next 24 hours.