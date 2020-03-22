UrduPoint.com
Karachi Registers 18 New Cases Of Corona Virus Disease On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Eighteen new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were registered in Karachi on Sunday, including four cases of local transmission and four other with travel history to UK and Turkey, said a spokesman of the Sindh Health department.

Two of those with travel history had returned from UK and the remaining two from Turkey, whereas four local transmission cases were those having recently attended the Raiwind congregation and 10 being contact cases.

No less than 23 of the pilgrims having returned from Iran and transported to Sukkur also tested positive today, added the spokesman.

It was mentioned that a total of 123 positive cases have been registered in Karachi and these included three who have fully recovered, one dead and 119 still under treatment.

Seventy seven of these 123 cases were cited to be those of local transmission.

With regard to 1126 pilgrims, moved to quarantine center in Sukkur from Taftan, 210 were found positive and 1126 negative.

