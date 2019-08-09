UrduPoint.com
Karachi Registers 8th CCHF Death During Current Season

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:19 PM

Zahid, a young butcher from Orangi Town, diagnosed with Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever passed away at the isolation ward of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Friday morning

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Zahid, a young butcher from Orangi Town, diagnosed with Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever passed away at the isolation ward of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Friday morning.

Demise of the young man has brought the total number of CCHF deaths to eight in the port city to eight in the current season.

Hospital sources confirming the latest death said the patient was admitted on August 5 with extremely low blood platelet count due to profuse bleeding coupled with fever and skin rashes.

Zahid was said to be immediately provided with every needed medical assistance, however, could not succumb to the severe infection status.

