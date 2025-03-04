Open Menu

Karachi Reports Over 10,000 Street Crimes In First Two Months Of 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2025 | 01:04 PM

12 citizens have been killed and 41 others injured in incidents of robbery resistance during first two months of New Year in Karachi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2025) Over 10,000 incidents of street crimes took place in Karachi within first two months of year 2025, a police data showed on Tuesday.

The police report said that 12 citizens were killed and 41 others injured in incidents of robbery resistance during this period.

As many as 2,806 mobile phones were snatched from citizens in two months in Karachi.

As per the report, between January 1 and February 28, a total of 306 cars and 7,244 motorcycles were either snatched or stolen in the city.

The report further revealed that in 2025, the daily average of mobile phone snatching stood at 48.

4, car theft and snatching at 5.3 and motorcycle theft and snatching at 124.9.

The police data showed that in the first two months of 2024, 14,419 street crime cases were reported, meaning that compared to last year, the street crime incidents decreased by 28.18% in 2025.

The police officials stated that in the first two months of 2024, 32 people were killed and 99 injured during robbery resistance incidents.

The records also showed that 4,120 mobile phones were snatched in January and February of 2024 while 335 cars and 9,964 motorcycles were either snatched or stolen.

