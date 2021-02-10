'Karachi rights movement' meant to protect rights for everyone : Ameere JI Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Karachi is a 'mini Pakistan' and 'Karachi Rights Movement' is meant for everyone living in this city in order to ensure and safeguard their civic rights and privilege.

These remarks were expressed by Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman during a meeting of his party's office bearers in districts at Idara Noor-e-Haq here on Wednesday, said a statement.

Hafiz Naeem told the meeting that a drive is being under consideration in February and March in order to reinforce 'Baitul Mal' and in this connection he asked responsible of all districts to work on extension in supporters' base as well as to work on strengthening Public Aid Committees on districts and statistical block-code levels.

Naib ameer, Raja Arif Sultan gave input to participants of meeting how to deal with statistical work on block code and briefed them on it in detail.

Secretary City, Munim Zafar Khan highlighted main features of plan 2021 of the party and advised participants to keep focus on every individual including women to make them vibrant on all spheres.

Later Maulana Naseem the highlighted importance of spending in name of Allah.