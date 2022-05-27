Karachi roof collapse incident; one killed, three injured

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :One person was killed while three others sustained injuries in a roof collapse that occurred near PIDC area of Karachi district, police reported on Thursday.

According to police sources, a poorly constructed roof of a five star hotel, suddenly, fell down on some people passing through the Lobby of the hotel.

As a result, one person died on the spot. The three people were also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the dead and the injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.