Karachi Shipyard, Engineering Works To Build Indigenous Platforms For Pakistan Navy

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:41 PM

The Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works and Ministry of Defence Production Wednesday signed the contract to build indigenous platforms for Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works and Ministry of Defence Production Wednesday signed the contract to build indigenous platforms for Pakistan Navy.

The contract signing ceremony of indigenously designed Gun Boat and Tugs was held at Ministry of Defence Production where the Managing Director Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW), Rear Admiral Ather Saleem and Director General Munitions Production, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Qaiser Janjua signed the contracts, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Maj General Akif Iqbal, Additional Secretary Defence Production and Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) were also present at the occasion.

The Gun Boat possessing stealth features, armor protection and capable of achieving high speed would be indigenously designed by Pakistan Navy, while its construction would be undertaken by KS&EW.

Additionally, 02 x Tugs equipped with state of the art machinery, adept to operate in rough weather and capable to conduct salvage operations will also be constructed.

Speaking at the occasion, MD KS&EW highlighted that projects were manifestation of indigenization and self-sufficiency in defence ship building. He also underlined that presently various vessels were under construction at KS&EW including MILGEM Corvette, Fast Attack Craft (Missile) and tugs for Pakistan Navy and Maritime Patrol Vessel for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

Director General Munitions Production appreciated the management and workforce of KS&EW for ensuring successful and timely delivery of vessels in the past while ensuring highest quality international standards.

The ceremony was attended by various officials from Ministry of Defence Production and Pakistan Navy.

