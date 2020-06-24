UrduPoint.com
Karachi - South Administration Embarks Upon Campaign To Avert Possible Rain Floods

Karachi - South administration embarks upon campaign to avert possible rain floods

In view of possible rains in Karachi in a week's time or so the district administration - south (DMC - South) has embarked upon an elaborate program to desilt and clean all the rain and sewerage drains scattered around its jurisdiction

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):In view of possible rains in Karachi in a week's time or so the district administration - south (DMC - South) has embarked upon an elaborate program to desilt and clean all the rain and sewerage drains scattered around its jurisdiction.

In the first leg of the exercise machinery including grab cranes, sludge carrier, dumpers and loaders had been deployed to remove trash, of varied categories, from main holes and nullahs running in thickly populated localities of Hijrat Colony, Jubilee, M.A.Jinnah Road ( from Gul Plaza to Tower), Haroonabad, Bath Island, Lunda Bazar / Light House, Police Headqurters (Garden).

Chairman, DMC-South,Malik Fayyaz Awan here on Tuesday said the task, particularly that of desilting the rain drains in above cited areas have been successfully completed while the stretch between Dua Chowarngi to Shirin Jinnah Colony is about to be finished by this evening.

Mentioning that the megapolis itself is located below sea level, he said areas in district South of Karachi is assessed to be significantly low lying therefore waste water have to be drained into the sea through special pumping mechanism.

This was said to be besides the fact that south being closer to sea is also registered to receive liquid and wet waste generated at other districts compounding the responsibility of the district administration that these are efficiently handled and may not inundate residential or industrial areas.

Keeping in view the facts, Awan said special efforts are being made to combat all challenges associated with monsoon showers.

Chairman, DMC- South, also emphasized importance of close coordination among all stakeholders, particularly Karachi Electric (KE) and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), to ensure uninterrupted power supply so that pumping stations may remain functional and waste water is duly disposed.

Awan said the administration is also taking due care for standby generators to avert any untoward situation.

