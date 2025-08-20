Open Menu

Karachi Struggles With Power Outages, Waterlogging After Record Rainfall

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Karachi struggles with power outages, waterlogging after record rainfall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A day after torrential rains triggered urban flooding, large parts of Karachi remain without electricity, while waterlogging continues to disrupt life across major roads amid forecasts of more heavy showers.

Power supply has yet to be restored in several neighbourhoods, including many areas of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mehmoodabad, Akhtar Colony, Manzoor Colony, Defence View and Malir Alamgir Society — despite more than 16 hours having passed since the downpour subsided.

In a statement, K-Electric said its field teams were “actively engaged throughout the spell” and feeders had been switched off “only where safety precautions demanded.” The utility added that restoration efforts were hampered in low-lying areas due to stagnant water and restricted access, posing risks to both residents and staff.

Meanwhile, rainwater has yet to be fully drained from several major arteries, including I.

I. Chundrigar Road, the FTC area, University Road near Safoora, and the PAF Museum stretch of Sharea Faisal.

Water accumulation was also reported in Karachi’s Red Zone, Shaheen Complex, MR Kayani Road near the Arts Council, and Ziauddin Ahmed Road. The Drigh Road and Nazimabad underpasses remain closed to traffic.

The Aiwan-e-Sadr Road near the Governor's House was submerged up to the police lines, while Kharadar, MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market and Jamia Sindh Madrasatul islam were also badly affected.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that while most main roads had been cleared, drainage work was still underway in several waterlogged neighbourhoods.

He noted that the city had received more than 235 mm of rainfall — far exceeding its drainage capacity of just 40 mm.

Recent Stories

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

18 minutes ago
 ‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

18 minutes ago
 Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting ..

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus

4 hours ago
 China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

5 hours ago
 India, China agree to resume direct flights

India, China agree to resume direct flights

11 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain w ..

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania

11 hours ago
 European Trade Union Confederation calls for more ..

European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..

11 hours ago
 UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Op ..

UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan