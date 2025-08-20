Karachi Struggles With Power Outages, Waterlogging After Record Rainfall
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A day after torrential rains triggered urban flooding, large parts of Karachi remain without electricity, while waterlogging continues to disrupt life across major roads amid forecasts of more heavy showers.
Power supply has yet to be restored in several neighbourhoods, including many areas of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mehmoodabad, Akhtar Colony, Manzoor Colony, Defence View and Malir Alamgir Society — despite more than 16 hours having passed since the downpour subsided.
In a statement, K-Electric said its field teams were “actively engaged throughout the spell” and feeders had been switched off “only where safety precautions demanded.” The utility added that restoration efforts were hampered in low-lying areas due to stagnant water and restricted access, posing risks to both residents and staff.
Meanwhile, rainwater has yet to be fully drained from several major arteries, including I.
I. Chundrigar Road, the FTC area, University Road near Safoora, and the PAF Museum stretch of Sharea Faisal.
Water accumulation was also reported in Karachi’s Red Zone, Shaheen Complex, MR Kayani Road near the Arts Council, and Ziauddin Ahmed Road. The Drigh Road and Nazimabad underpasses remain closed to traffic.
The Aiwan-e-Sadr Road near the Governor's House was submerged up to the police lines, while Kharadar, MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market and Jamia Sindh Madrasatul islam were also badly affected.
Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that while most main roads had been cleared, drainage work was still underway in several waterlogged neighbourhoods.
He noted that the city had received more than 235 mm of rainfall — far exceeding its drainage capacity of just 40 mm.
