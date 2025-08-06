Karachi-Sukkur Train Service On Cards To Facilitate Inter-city Travel
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 10:02 PM
The Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Wednesday, stated that a proposal is under consideration to launch Karachi-Rohri inter-city train and short route sub-urban train services between Rohri and Sukkur for facilitation of a large number of daily commuters
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Wednesday, stated that a proposal is under consideration to launch Karachi-Rohri inter-city train and short route sub-urban train services between Rohri and Sukkur for facilitation of a large number of daily commuters.
The railway connectivity projects, based on the model of Lahore, are a joint initiative by Pakistan Railways and the Government of Sindh, aimed at enhancing public transport services, reducing passenger load on inter-city bus transport and easing travel difficulties for the general public across the province, the minister stated in a meeting with a delegation from Pakistan Railways led by Chairman PR, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah.
The delegation, as per a statement issued here, also included Chief Executive Officer Railways Amir Ali Baloch and Divisional Superintendent Railways Karachi, Rehan Lakho while Secretary Sindh Energy Department Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, MD Thar Coal Energy board Tariq Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Coal Dr. Waqas Rajput, Chief Technical Officer Shariq Raza, and other officials were present.
The Secretary Railways highlighted potential joint initiative with the Sindh Government and shared that Pakistan Railways, in collaboration with the Punjab Government, has already launched sub-urban railway services in Lahore, benefiting over 80 million people. He also emphasized the need for the Sindh Government's support for similar projects in the province.
Nasir Shah emphasized that the proposed railway track from Rohri to Karachi would be an ideal project, and assured that the Sindh Government would prioritize the ML-1 project in provision of all necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and relevant support.
The minister reiterated commitment of the Sindh government to ensure maximum possible projects of public benefit as per the vision and directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and assured full cooperation with any institution working for public welfare and relief while reaffirming Sindh’s willingness to partner with Pakistan Railways on projects that serve the people.
The Sindh Government had already completed its share of work for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, he noted and pointed out that railway authorities were removing encroachments along the railway track but the process was halted due to unspecified reasons.
For ensuring smooth execution on different projects, he proposed forming a joint committee to resolve all pending matters and highlighted that the Sindh government is progressing rapidly and successfully on multiple projects under Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).
The meeting also discussed suggestions for improving railway stations across Sindh, addressing the issue of level crossings, and potentially adopting railway stations for better maintenance. Proposals for cleanliness and the establishment of green belts along railway tracks were also reviewed.
