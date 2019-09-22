UrduPoint.com
Karachi Temperature Expected To Hit 40 Degrees: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:24 PM

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) A moderate heat wave condition is likely to continue in Karachi and a southern part of Sindh as the temperature is predicted to rise up to 40 degrees during the next twelve hours.According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir.

