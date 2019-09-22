Karachi temperature expected to hit 40 degrees: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) A moderate heat wave condition is likely to continue in Karachi and a southern part of Sindh as the temperature is predicted to rise up to 40 degrees during the next twelve hours.According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir.