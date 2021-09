Karachi-Thatta 49km dual carriageway constructed: Syed Zia Abbas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi Sunday said that his department was using all available resources to further improve inter-district connectivity.

He said that a 49km long two-lane road for connecting Karachi to Thatta had been constructed at a cost of Rs 8.8 billion. He said that trees had also been planted alongside the road. The project had also an Emergency Response Center.