Karachi Theater Festival Concludes Successfully At Arts Council Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:31 AM

Karachi Theater Festival concludes successfully at Arts Council Karachi

"Congratulations to Arts Council and Ahmad Shah on the successful organization of Theater Festival”, well known intellectual and writer Anwar Maqsood

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020) President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah would have defeated Trump if he had been in the United States. We should appreciate the young directors, said Anwar Maqsood, a well-known writer and intellectual, while addressing the closing ceremony of the Karachi Theater Festival at the Karachi Arts Council, Anwar Maqsood said that there is no lake of talent in Pakistan as the Arts Council has successfully organized the "Theater Festival". You all deserve congratulation. Anwar Maqsood added that out of 100% of dramas aired on TV, 90% are female writers who consider dramas as fun.

On this occasion, the President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that the doors of the theater were starting to rust, Anwar Maqsood has given life to the theater through his plays.

The creative team of Arts Council Karachi with Meesam Naqvi made the festival a success. Congratulations to the entire team of the Arts Council for organizing this wonderful festival. He further added that the festival was organized with all the SOPs in view of the Corona so that things could be normalized.

In the closing ceremony, Anwar Maqsood presented awards to the directors of the Karachi Theater Festival for the best performance.
On the last day of the festival, Farhan Alam's play "Good Luck Darling" was presented.

