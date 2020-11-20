UrduPoint.com
Karachi To Be Transformed Into More Connected Port City: Ali Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday expressed his resolve to transform Karachi into a more connected port city with developed and well maintained infrastructure.

"This will boost not only investors' confidence but all also facilitate existing industries to establish a supple chain that will ultimately bolster Pakistan's exports, substantially", said a news release.

The minister quoted examples of ports transforming the cities with infrastructure development necessary for industries and the adjacent export processing zones that have transformed countries into trade and manufacturing hubs.

Citing the example of New York port authority, Ali Haider Zaidi said the incumbent government introduced business friendly policies that have requisite potential to attract foreign direct investment. These policies would give rise to a private shipping sector with government having the role of a regulator hence, saving billions of Dollars of previous

foreign exchange being spent on annual freight bill.

