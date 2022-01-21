UrduPoint.com

Karachi To Bear Another Spell Of Cold Wave: Met Dept

January 21, 2022

Karachi to bear another spell of cold wave: Met Dept

KARACHI: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), Karachi would receive strong winds and cold wave causing the temperature to drop for the next four days.

The PMD anticipated the drop to single digits ranging from eight to nine degrees Celsius from January 22-26. .

Moreover, the PMD maintained that under the westerly system, main cities of Sindh may face temperature ranging between four to five degree Celsius.

In the meanwhile, Karachi is expected to receive strong winds from today with a speed of 36 to 45 kilometres per hour (Kmph), while in coastal areas, the speed of winds could escalate to 60 Kmph, added the PMD.

