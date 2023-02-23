Karachi to comeback in next match, John Botha

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Head Coach of Karachi Kings John Botha said that the team would come back in the next match against Multan Sultan at Karachi.

Talking to the media after the match at Multan cricket Stadium on Wednesday, he said it was very unfortunate that the team lost the match in a close contest.

He said the players of the team were striving hard to give their best.

Botha said the pitches of Pakistan were very good and had always made the matches interesting.

He said Karachi Kings would give their best in the next match against Multan Sultan going to be played in Karachi.

He said work was being made to overcome the mistakes and added that efforts would be made for a comeback in the tournament.

